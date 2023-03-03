In early trading on Friday, shares of Rivian Automotive topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.0%. Year to date, Rivian Automotive has lost about 10.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Zscaler, trading down 11.4%. Zscaler is showing a gain of 6.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marvell Technology, trading down 6.3%, and Broadcom, trading up 4.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ZS, RIVN

