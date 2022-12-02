In early trading on Friday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.7%. Year to date, Pinduoduo registers a 50.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Zscaler, trading down 11.8%. Zscaler is lower by about 60.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marvell Technology, trading down 7.2%, and JD.com, trading up 4.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ZS, PDD

