Nasdaq 100 Movers: ZS, CTSH

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.2%. Year to date, Cognizant Technology Solutions registers a 15.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Zscaler, trading down 7.1%. Zscaler is lower by about 10.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Illumina, trading down 6.6%, and Diamondback Energy, trading up 1.1% on the day.

