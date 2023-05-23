In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, Moderna has lost about 26.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Zoom Video Communications, trading down 6.1%. Zoom Video Communications is lower by about 1.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Idexx Laboratories, trading down 2.7%, and Rivian Automotive, trading up 2.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ZM, MRNA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.