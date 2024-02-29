In early trading on Thursday, shares of Monster Beverage topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.9%. Year to date, Monster Beverage registers a 2.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Xcel Energy, trading down 3.6%. Xcel Energy is lower by about 10.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 0.9%, and Airbnb, trading up 3.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: XEL, MNST

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.