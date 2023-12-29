In early trading on Friday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Moderna has lost about 44.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Warner Bros Discovery, trading down 1.4%. Warner Bros Discovery is showing a gain of 21.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Sirius XM Holdings, trading down 1.4%, and MongoDB, trading up 1.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: WBD, MRNA

