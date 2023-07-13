In early trading on Thursday, shares of JD.com topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, JD.com has lost about 31.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Warner Bros Discovery, trading down 2.8%. Warner Bros Discovery is showing a gain of 34.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Fastenal, trading down 1.6%, and Zscaler, trading up 3.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: WBD, JD

