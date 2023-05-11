In early trading on Thursday, shares of JD.com, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.9%. Year to date, JD.com, has lost about 33.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Warner Bros Discovery, trading down 3.6%. Warner Bros Discovery is showing a gain of 32.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Align Technology, trading down 2.9%, and Alphabet, trading up 4.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: WBD, JD

