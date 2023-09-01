In early trading on Friday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.8%. Year to date, Intel registers a 38.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Warner Bros Discovery, trading down 6.2%. Warner Bros Discovery Inc is showing a gain of 30.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Broadcom, trading down 3.7%, and JD.com, trading up 3.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: WBD, INTC

