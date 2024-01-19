In early trading on Friday, shares of Texas Instruments topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.4%. Year to date, Texas Instruments registers a 1.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 2.5%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 17.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Warner Bros Discovery, trading down 2.1%, and Broadcom, trading up 2.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: WBA, TXN

