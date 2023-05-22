In early trading on Monday, shares of Atlassian topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.1%. Year to date, Atlassian registers a 20.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 3.4%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 19.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Micron Technology, trading down 2.9%, and PDD Holdings, trading up 4.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: WBA, TEAM

