In early trading on Tuesday, shares of PDD Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.7%. Year to date, PDD Holdings has lost about 10.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 9.6%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 23.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Illumina, trading down 3.1%, and Old Dominion Freight Line, trading up 4.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: WBA, PDD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.