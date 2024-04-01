In early trading on Monday, shares of Micron Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.0%. Year to date, Micron Technology registers a 45.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 3.6%. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is lower by about 19.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Charter Communications, trading down 2.5%, and PDD Holdings, trading up 3.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: WBA, MU

