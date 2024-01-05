In early trading on Friday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, Moderna registers a 13.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 1.5%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 8.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PDD Holdings, trading down 0.8%, and Marvell Technology, trading up 3.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: WBA, MRNA

