In early trading on Friday, shares of Datadog topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Datadog Inc registers a 37.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Vertex Pharmaceuticals, trading down 1.2%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is showing a gain of 18.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are O'Reilly Automotive, trading down 1.2%, and Enphase Energy, trading up 3.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: VRTX, DDOG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.