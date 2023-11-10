In early trading on Friday, shares of Palo Alto Networks topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Palo Alto Networks registers a 80.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is The Trade Desk, trading down 18.0%. The Trade Desk is showing a gain of 40.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Illumina, trading down 13.8%, and Warner Bros Discovery, trading up 3.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TTD, PANW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.