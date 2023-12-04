In early trading on Monday, shares of Idexx Laboratories topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.8%. Year to date, Idexx Laboratories registers a 26.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is The Trade Desk, trading down 3.7%. The Trade Desk is showing a gain of 53.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ansys, trading down 3.5%, and Illumina, trading up 2.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TTD, IDXX

