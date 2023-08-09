In early trading on Wednesday, shares of DexCom (DXCM) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, DexCom has not really moved.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is The Trade Desk (TTD), trading down 2.7%. The Trade Desk is showing a gain of 85.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NVIDIA Corp (NVDA), trading down 2.6%, and Diamondback Energy (FANG), trading up 1.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TTD, DXCM

