In early trading on Thursday, shares of Datadog (DDOG) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, Datadog registers a 25.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is The Trade Desk (TTD), trading down 1.8%. The Trade Desk is showing a gain of 77.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Verisk Analytics (VRSK), trading flat on the day, and PDD Holdings (PDD), trading up 4.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TTD, DDOG

