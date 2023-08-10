And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is The Trade Desk (TTD), trading down 1.8%. The Trade Desk is showing a gain of 77.3% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Verisk Analytics (VRSK), trading flat on the day, and PDD Holdings (PDD), trading up 4.8% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TTD, DDOG
