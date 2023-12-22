In early trading on Friday, shares of Ansys topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 10.4%. Year to date, Ansys registers a 38.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is The Trade Desk, trading down 2.7%. The Trade Desk is showing a gain of 65.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PDD Holdings, trading down 2.4%, and Moderna, trading up 5.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TTD, ANSS

