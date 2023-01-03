In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.9%. Year to date, Pinduoduo registers a 6.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 9.0%. Tesla is lower by about 9.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Rivian Automotive, trading down 5.1%, and PayPal Holdings, trading up 3.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, PDD

