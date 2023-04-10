In early trading on Monday, shares of Micron Technology (MU) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.8%. Year to date, Micron Technology registers a 26.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla (TSLA), trading down 4.3%. Tesla is showing a gain of 43.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Atlassian Corp (TEAM), trading down 3.6%, and Diamondback Energy (FANG), trading up 3.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, MU

