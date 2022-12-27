In early trading on Tuesday, shares of JD.com, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.0%. Year to date, JD.com has lost about 15.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 6.4%. Tesla is lower by about 67.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Rivian Automotive, trading down 6.0%, and Pinduoduo, trading up 4.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, JD

