Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, FANG

In early trading on Monday, shares of Diamondback Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.6%. Year to date, Diamondback Energy registers a 5.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 4.4%. Tesla is showing a gain of 61.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PDD Holdings, trading down 4.0%, and Baker Hughes, trading up 4.2% on the day.

