In early trading on Thursday, shares of DexCom topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.9%. Year to date, DexCom registers a 2.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 6.0%. Tesla is showing a gain of 54.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lucid Group, trading down 4.6%, and PDD Holdings, trading up 2.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, DXCM

