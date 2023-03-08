In early trading on Wednesday, shares of CrowdStrike Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, CrowdStrike Holdings registers a 23.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 3.0%. Tesla is showing a gain of 47.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Enphase Energy, trading down 2.3%, and NXP Semiconductors, trading up 2.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, CRWD

