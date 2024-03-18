In early trading on Monday, shares of Alphabet topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.8%. Year to date, Alphabet Inc registers a 7.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is T-Mobile US, trading down 1.2%. T-Mobile US is lower by about 0.3% looking at the year to date performance.

One other components making moves today is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TMUS, GOOGL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.