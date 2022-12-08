In early trading on Thursday, shares of Datadog topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.0%. Year to date, Datadog has lost about 59.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is T-Mobile US, trading down 2.3%. T-Mobile US Inc is showing a gain of 25.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Activision Blizzard, trading down 1.5%, and Atlassian, trading up 6.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TMUS, DDOG

