In early trading on Friday, shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, registers a 2.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Atlassian, trading down 5.0%. Atlassian is showing a gain of 25.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marvell Technology, trading down 4.4%, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading up 2.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TEAM, VRTX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.