In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Fiserv topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.2%. Year to date, Fiserv registers a 9.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Atlassian, trading down 4.5%. Atlassian is showing a gain of 17.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zscaler, trading down 1.5%, and Meta Platforms, trading up 5.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TEAM, FISV

