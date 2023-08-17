In early trading on Thursday, shares of Cisco Systems topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, Cisco Systems registers a 16.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Atlassian, trading down 2.3%. Atlassian is showing a gain of 41.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PayPal Holdings, trading down 2.2%, and Moderna, trading up 3.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TEAM, CSCO

