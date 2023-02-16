In early trading on Thursday, shares of Seagen topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 11.7%. Year to date, Seagen registers a 23.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Synopsys, trading down 4.8%. Synopsys is showing a gain of 13.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zscaler, trading down 4.1%, and Cisco Systems, trading up 6.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: SNPS, SGEN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.