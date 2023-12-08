In early trading on Friday, shares of Warner Bros Discovery topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, Warner Bros Discovery registers a 18.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Sirius XM Holdings, trading down 2.2%. Sirius XM Holdings is lower by about 21.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Enphase Energy, trading down 1.9%, and Moderna, trading up 1.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: SIRI, WBD

