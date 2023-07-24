In early trading on Monday, shares of Lam Research topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Lam Research registers a 50.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Sirius XM Holdings, trading down 8.0%. Sirius XM Holdings is showing a gain of 11.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Old Dominion Freight Line, trading down 3.1%, and Alphabet, trading up 1.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: SIRI, LRCX

