Nasdaq 100 Movers: SIRI, LCID

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Lucid Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Lucid Group has lost about 23.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Sirius XM Holdings, trading down 6.7%. Sirius XM Holdings is lower by about 36.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cintas, trading down 3.7%, and Gilead Sciences, trading up 1.8% on the day.

