In early trading on Wednesday, shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 0.9%. Year to date, CrowdStrike Holdings registers a 22.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI), trading down 4.2%. Sirius XM Holdings is lower by about 39.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are CoStar Group, (CSGP), trading down 4.1%, and PDD Holdings (PDD), trading up 0.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: SIRI, CRWD

