Nasdaq 100 Movers: SIRI, ASML

In early trading on Friday, shares of ASML Holding topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, ASML Holding registers a 26.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Sirius XM Holdings, trading down 13.8%. Sirius XM Holdings is showing a gain of 15.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are CSX, trading down 4.6%, and Airbnb, trading up 2.5% on the day.

