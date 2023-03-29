In early trading on Wednesday, shares of lululemon athletica topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 14.6%. Year to date, lululemon athletica registers a 14.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Ross Stores, trading down 1.3%. Ross Stores is lower by about 12.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PDD Holdings, trading down 0.7%, and Rivian Automotive, trading up 7.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ROST, LULU

