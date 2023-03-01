In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Verisk Analytics topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.5%. Year to date, Verisk Analytics registers a 3.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Rivian Automotive, trading down 13.2%. Rivian Automotive is lower by about 9.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lucid Group, trading down 3.8%, and PDD Holdings, trading up 4.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: RIVN, VRSK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.