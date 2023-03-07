In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Atlassian topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, Atlassian registers a 40.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Rivian Automotive, trading down 9.6%. Rivian Automotive is lower by about 16.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lucid Group, trading down 4.0%, and Airbnb, trading up 2.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: RIVN, TEAM

