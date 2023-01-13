In early trading on Friday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.2%. Year to date, Pinduoduo registers a 20.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Rivian Automotive, trading down 9.0%. Rivian Automotive Inc is lower by about 13.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lucid Group, trading down 5.4%, and JD.com, trading up 2.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: RIVN, PDD

