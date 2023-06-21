In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Dollar Tree topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, Dollar Tree has lost about 0.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Rivian Automotive, trading down 2.9%. Rivian Automotive is lower by about 17.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lucid Group, trading down 2.9%, and Adobe, trading up 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: RIVN, DLTR

