In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Airbnb topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.6%. Year to date, Airbnb registers a 40.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Rivian Automotive, trading down 2.2%. Rivian Automotive is lower by about 27.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 1.5%, and PDD Holdings, trading up 3.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: RIVN, ABNB

