QCOM

Nasdaq 100 Movers: QCOM, DDOG

May 04, 2023 — 10:24 am EDT

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Datadog topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 14.7%. Year to date, Datadog registers a 2.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Qualcomm, trading down 7.2%. Qualcomm is lower by about 4.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 3.9%, and Cognizant Technology Solutions, trading up 7.2% on the day.

