In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Zscaler topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.9%. Year to date, Zscaler registers a 2.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is PayPal Holdings, trading down 10.1%. PayPal Holdings is lower by about 4.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lucid Group, trading down 6.1%, and Palo Alto Networks, trading up 1.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PYPL, ZS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.