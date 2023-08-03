In early trading on Thursday, shares of MercadoLibre (MELI) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 10.6%. Year to date, MercadoLibre registers a 52.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is PayPal Holdings (PYPL), trading down 10.4%. PayPal Holdings is lower by about 7.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Qualcomm (QCOM), trading down 10.3%, and PDD Holdings (PDD), trading up 6.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PYPL, MELI

