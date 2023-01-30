In early trading on Monday, shares of Zoom Video Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.5%. Year to date, Zoom Video Communications registers a 15.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 6.6%. Pinduoduo is showing a gain of 19.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JD.com, trading down 4.7%, and O'Reilly Automotive, trading up 2.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, ZM

