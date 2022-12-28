In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, Tesla Inc has lost about 67.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 2.7%. Pinduoduo is showing a gain of 42.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JD.com, trading down 1.9%, and Lucid Group, trading up 3.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, TSLA

