In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Atlassian topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Atlassian registers a 34.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is PDD Holdings, trading down 5.7%. PDD Holdings is lower by about 21.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Micron Technology, trading down 4.2%, and T-Mobile, trading up 1.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, TEAM

