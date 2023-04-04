In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Rivian Automotive topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, Rivian Automotive has lost about 15.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is PDD Holdings, trading down 2.0%. PDD Holdings is lower by about 10.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Sirius XM Holdings, trading down 2.0%, and Electronic Arts, trading up 1.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, RIVN

